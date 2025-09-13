4.8L teachers apply for SC-mandated TET

CHENNAI: As many as 4,80,123 candidates have applied for Paper I and Paper II of the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled on November 15 and 16 in the state. While the notification was issued earlier, this will be the first TET to be held after the Supreme Court’s September 1 verdict, which made the test mandatory for all in-service teachers.

The top court which exempted only those with less than five years of service left from clearing the exam to retain their jobs, however, ruled out any exemption for promotions.

The order is expected to directly impact about 1.7 lakh teachers in the school education department, besides thousands working in schools under other government departments and in private sector. Of the teachers working in government schools, around 32,000 have cleared TET. Apart from them, there are around 1.35 lakh teachers, in non-government institutions, who have cleared TET in the Tamil Nadu.