Chettichavadi dumpyard to be reclaimed with Bio-CNG plant and Biomining Project

SALEM: With Salem city generating 550 tonnes of waste daily, the city is taking a major step towards modernizing waste management. The municipal corporation is biomining 1.3 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste at Chettichavadi and constructing a bio-CNG plant that will convert hundreds of tonnes of organic waste into renewable fuel. This initiative is expected to reduce landfill dependency and improve environmental hygiene.

Salem City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan said, "Regarding waste segregation, the corporation is raising awareness among the public. Currently, 80% of the waste collected from the public is segregated, and the remaining segregation is carried out by workers during door-to-door collection."

He added that of the waste collected from homes, 45% is organic, while up to 90% of waste from markets is organic. Of the total waste collected, nearly 50 tonnes are processed in micro-composting centers, with the remaining being dumped at the Chettichavadi dump yard.

For the construction of the bio-CNG plant, land-use permission and concession agreements have been signed, and the Chettichavadi site has been demarcated for the project. The construction period is set for one year, and the contract spans 20 years under a public-private partnership model with a private partner. The estimated budget for construction is around Rs 57 crore.