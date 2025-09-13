CM Stalin flays Centre’s mineral mining norm

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the recent Office Memorandum (OM), issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), which exempts the requirement of public consultation for mining projects involving atomic and strategic minerals notified in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

The CM has also pointed out that the OM directs that from now on, all such projects need to be exclusively appraised at the central level, irrespective of the lease area.

“The present OM, by dispensing with public consultations, has gone for an impermissible executive amendment of a statute and is unsustainable,” he said. Stalin warned that dispensing with such consultations would deprive the coastal communities of their right to raise concerns over livelihood, displacement and ecological damage due to mining and weaken the overall democratic process.

CM raises legal objections to centre’s mining norms citing SC, NGT rulings

Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts are endowed with rare earth deposits, but they are also among the most ecologically fragile regions. The sandy beaches along the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, he said, are critical habitats for endangered turtles, coral reefs, mangroves and sand dunes, and act as natural barriers against erosion and cyclones. “Mining in such regions is inherently eco-sensitive and demands rigorous scrutiny with the fullest involvement of local communities,” he said.