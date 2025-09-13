Despite CMO’s push, 12 families yet to get land documents

CHENNAI: The 40-year-wait of 12 Adi Andhra (Scheduled Caste) families of permanent sanitary workers, employed by Sriperumbudur municipality, for land title documents (patta) is continuing despite recent directives from Chief Minister MK Stalin’s office (CMO) and the National Commission of Scheduled Caste (NCSC) to the Kancheepuram district administration.

The lack of action is despite the local body’s elected council passing a resolution twice - once in 2004 and later in 2013 - giving the families ownership of three cents of land in the Illaneer Kulam locality.

A day after TNIE highlighted their predicament, the chief minister’s office on July 18 sent a directive to the additional chief secretary of the revenue and disaster management department for action based on a representation by the activist group Aran.

P Amudha also forwarded the communique to the Kancheepuram collector on August 5, directing an enquiry and suitable action. Parallelly, the collector Kalaiselvi Mohan, on August 12, informed the NCSC that a proposal was sent to the district committee by the Sriperumbudur tahsildar for special patta regularisation. “After approval from the district committee, the pattas will soon be given to them,” the letter stated.