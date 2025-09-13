First flood warning issued as Sathanur dam nears full capacity

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district administration on Friday issued the first flood warning as the water level in Sathanur dam touched nearly 114 ft, just 5 ft short of its full capacity of 119 ft, following heavy rains and steady inflow from Krishnagiri dam.

Of the dam’s total storage capacity of 7,321 Mcft, about 6,321 Mcft has been filled. An official from the Water Resources Department told TNIE that around 1,000 cusecs would be released from the power station at 4 pm.

“From Thursday, there has been an inflow of about 2,000 cusecs of water from Krishnagiri dam. If the inflow continues, up to 10,000 cusecs of water will be released. After 10,000 cusecs are released, a second flood warning will be issued if the discharge nears 11,000 cusecs. Thereafter, for every additional 5,000 cusecs of water released, further flood warnings will be announced,” the official said.

He added that residents of villages in the vicinity had already been alerted about Friday’s scheduled release.