Forest office has power, why not hamlet?: SHRC questions officials

TIRUNELVELI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan on Friday pulled up forest officials for denying electricity connection to the residents of a hamlet in the Western Ghats, while the Forest Department had managed to secure power supply to its office located deep inside the forest.

During a camp sitting held at the government circuit house in Tirunelveli, in which officials from the Tangedco, forest and revenue departments took part, several villagers from Manimuthar Thiruppanipuram hamlet alleged that the forest officials had been blocking basic amenities, including electricity and road facilities, to their settlement. They said there are nearly 15 school-going students in their hamlet.

When the officials admitted that a Forest Department office, located 10 kilometres away, had been given a power connection, Kannadasan asked, "On what rule did you get electricity for your office, while denying it to the residents? Do the legal provisions not apply to you?" Officials remained quiet, prompting Kannadasan to announce that he would visit the hamlet on Saturday. The hearing was later adjourned.