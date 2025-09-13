Forest office has power, why not hamlet?: SHRC questions officials

TIRUNELVELI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan on Friday pulled up forest officials for denying electricity connection to the residents of a hamlet in the Western Ghats, while the Forest Department had managed to secure power supply to its office located deep inside the forest.
During a camp sitting held at the government circuit house in Tirunelveli, in which officials from the Tangedco, forest and revenue departments took part, several villagers from Manimuthar Thiruppanipuram hamlet alleged that the forest officials had been blocking basic amenities, including electricity and road facilities, to their settlement. They said there are nearly 15 school-going students in their hamlet.
When the officials admitted that a Forest Department office, located 10 kilometres away, had been given a power connection, Kannadasan asked, "On what rule did you get electricity for your office, while denying it to the residents? Do the legal provisions not apply to you?" Officials remained quiet, prompting Kannadasan to announce that he would visit the hamlet on Saturday. The hearing was later adjourned.
The SHRC also took up the case of Murugan, a van driver from Sankarankovil, who died allegedly after being beaten by the police last year. While the counsel of the police personnel maintained that Murugan had died of brain haemorrhage caused by high blood pressure and stress, Kannadasan pointed out that nine injuries were found on his body, and questioned whether the stress was induced by the police. The commission directed the Tenkasi district administration to explore the possibility of providing government employment to Murugan's widow and file a report.
The commission further heard a petition from a resident of Thayarthoppu village in Tenkasi district, who alleged that he was ostracised due to political reasons. Officials admitted that the complaint was genuine, but those involved had deliberately been delaying the inquiry. The commission instructed immediate action in the matter. The SHRC heard 10 cases of human rights violations during the sitting.