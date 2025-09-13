Free power connection to farmers falls short of TN govt target, RTI data reveals

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has provided 15,000 free electricity connections for agricultural purposes during the 2024-25 financial year, states an RTI reply. This figure is well short of the government’s promise of 50,000 free connections for the year.

P Venkadachalamurthy, an executive committee member of the farmers’ association, was provided with the reply by TNPGCL under the RTI Act. He alleged that the government’s announcement on providing free electricity connections to farmers was not fully executed.

“During the budget announcement, the state government had announced 50,000 free electricity connections to farmers for 2024-25. However, the RTI reply shows a large difference between the government’s announcement and its implementation on the ground,” said Venkadachalamurthy.