Hasten efforts for road to Erimalai and Alakattu: Tribal residents

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents of Erimalai have urged the state government to expedite the construction of roads in their village. Two years ago, the Dharmapuri administration and the forest department began initiatives to build roads to the Erimalai and Alakattu tribal hamlets in the Pennagaram block. They conducted the necessary studies, surveys, and filed for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. However, the clearance has not yet been approved, causing a delay in the roadwork.

K Sivappa from Erimalai told TNIE, "The Erimalai and Alakattu villages are among the most isolated hamlets in the Dharmapuri district. For the better part of the past decade, we have been appealing to the administration for roads, and we recently learned that efforts are underway. The forest and BDO staff have promised us a road, but there is a delay in clearance from the forest department. We urge the Dharmapuri administration to take action."