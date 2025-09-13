Husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment in TN

COIMBATORE: The city's all-women police booked a case under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against the in-laws' family of a 34-year-old woman.
The woman who had faced harassment over a demand of 200 sovereigns of gold jewels as dowry, lodged a complaint against her husband and her parents-in-law. Police have registered a case against her husband's family based on the report submitted by the Social Welfare Department.
According to police, the woman, from TVS Nagar in the city, married a man from her distant relative's family after a love affair. The groom was from Bangalore in Karnataka, and the marriage was held in February 2024 with consent from both families.
It was said that the groom's family allegedly demanded 200 sovereigns of gold jewels as dowry before the marriage, and the bride's family gave only 100 sovereigns during the marriage. As they delayed the remainder, the woman's husband and in-laws allegedly continued to harass her. The woman alleged in her complaint that she was assaulted by them, demanding the remaining dowry.
Unable to bear the torture, she returned to her parents' house in Coimbatore a few months back and then lodged a complaint, which then led to an inquiry on July 31. Later, police referred the complaint to the social welfare department to check its veracity. Officials from the department recently submitted their findings to the police, which revealed that there was prima facie evidence for dowry harassment and domestic violence against the woman, police inspector P Renugadevi said.
The case has been booked against the husband and his parents under sections 498 (A) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt) of IPC, and section 4 of the Dowry Punishment (DP) Act. A police officer added that no arrest has been made in this case yet, and further investigation is on.