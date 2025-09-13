Husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment in TN

COIMBATORE: The city's all-women police booked a case under the provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against the in-laws' family of a 34-year-old woman.

The woman who had faced harassment over a demand of 200 sovereigns of gold jewels as dowry, lodged a complaint against her husband and her parents-in-law. Police have registered a case against her husband's family based on the report submitted by the Social Welfare Department.

According to police, the woman, from TVS Nagar in the city, married a man from her distant relative's family after a love affair. The groom was from Bangalore in Karnataka, and the marriage was held in February 2024 with consent from both families.

It was said that the groom's family allegedly demanded 200 sovereigns of gold jewels as dowry before the marriage, and the bride's family gave only 100 sovereigns during the marriage. As they delayed the remainder, the woman's husband and in-laws allegedly continued to harass her. The woman alleged in her complaint that she was assaulted by them, demanding the remaining dowry.