I bought land with loan and savings: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations over purchase of around six acre agricultural land in Coimbatore worth several crores of rupees in market value by only paying the minimum guideline value, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said he purchased it using loan and personal savings of him and his wife Akila to further their interest in organic farming.

In a statement that had no mention of his party affiliation, Annamalai said Rs 40 lakh in stamp duty and registration charges was paid.

He said he is awaiting approval for a loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for setting up a dairy farm.

“My next year’s income tax statements will reflect all of this,” Annamalai said, adding that this was his first and only purchase of immovable property.

He said he is in the process of launching an investment firm to support social enterprises. Annamalai said both he and his wife held business management degrees from a premiere institution and that he is now pursuing legitimate business ventures to secure his family’s future.

Many on social media tried to poke holes in the statement, saying the “Kallapatti” sub-registrar’s office he mentioned did not exist, unless he was referring to an office on Saravanampatti-Kalapatti road.

Some posted real estate advertisements to argue that an acre of land in that area would cost at least Rs 2 crore.