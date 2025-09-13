Odisha man drives away Koyambedu bus, caught in AP

CHENNAI: The CMBT police on Friday arrested a man hailing from Odisha for stealing a government bus from the Koyambedu bus terminus on Thursday. The man along with the bus was tracked to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Gyan Sanjan Sahu (24), who has hearing impairment, from Cuttack in Odisha. He was brought back to Chennai along with the recovered bus for further interrogation.

Inquiries revealed that he had come to Chennai last month and is currently unemployed. The police said they are yet to ascertain what he planned on doing with the bus.