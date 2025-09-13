Odisha man drives away Koyambedu bus, caught in AP

CHENNAI: The CMBT police on Friday arrested a man hailing from Odisha for stealing a government bus from the Koyambedu bus terminus on Thursday. The man along with the bus was tracked to Andhra Pradesh.
According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Gyan Sanjan Sahu (24), who has hearing impairment, from Cuttack in Odisha. He was brought back to Chennai along with the recovered bus for further interrogation.
Inquiries revealed that he had come to Chennai last month and is currently unemployed. The police said they are yet to ascertain what he planned on doing with the bus.
The police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the driver and conductor of a Tirupati-bound government bus went to take the vehicle from the Koyambedu depot parking area, only to find it missing. Since it was parked at the depot on Wednesday night, there were no passenger in the bus. Based on a complaint filed by the depot manager, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
Using CCTV footage and the GPS device fitted in the bus, the police tracked the vehicle to Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh nearly 170 km away. Acting swiftly, a police team rushed there and, with the assistance of Nellore police, located the bus early Friday morning at Atmakur. After an inquiry, Gyan will be sent for judicial remand on Friday.