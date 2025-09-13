Old age pension for 10K new beneficiaries from Sept 18: Pondy CM

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Friday that an order to provide old age pension to 10,000 new beneficiaries will be issued on September 18. He added that pension for another 5,000 people, who are younger than the current group,will be granted later.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 8th National Nutrition Month, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development at Kamban Kalai Auditorium, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan stressed that the health of the people is the foundation of sustained national progress. “The progress of a country begins with healthy people. Even though there is growth in economy, education, and technology, only healthy citizens can make that progress sustainable,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by the 100th year of independence, the Lt Governor said health plays a key role in realising this goal. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that nearly 75% of those who lost their lives were already suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart ailments.