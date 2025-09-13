Only for sale, not consumption: Study shows most traffickers peddling drugs don’t use them

CHENNAI: A vast majority of drug traffickers themselves stay away from the potent substances and yet knowingly enter the business as it is a quick way of earning money to fund a lavish lifestyle, a recent study of 384 inmates in TN prisons has found.

The study also indicates that one in every five inmates surveyed was at least a graduate, while only 8% were uneducated. Only 2% were unemployed, with at least 40% either working in private firms or involved in some business.

The details form a part of the PhD thesis by A Murugesan, a senior TN Prisons department official and a doctoral candidate in the criminology department of University of Madras, whose project studied 165 convicts and 219 undertrials implicated for trafficking or possession of drugs like ganja, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and tablets. Murugesan successfully defended his thesis on Monday in the presence of his guide, Professor M Srinivasan, and a panel of experts.

As per his analysis, 71% of the respondents stayed away from drugs themselves, indicating their awareness about its addictive effects. Around 42% entered the trade to improve their standard of living — the most important among all reasons. While getting out of poverty was cited as the reason by 36%, around 14% were in it for self-consumption.