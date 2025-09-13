Pondicherry university Dean conferred National Teachers' Award

Congratulating her, Vice-Chancellor P Prakash Babu praised her “embodiment of academic excellence, innovation, and service,” highlighting her leadership in Artificial Intelligence research, student mentorship, and placement support. He said her recognition at the national level by the President of India, and acknowledgement by the Prime Minister, was a proud moment for the University community.

A specialist in bio-inspired computing and spatio-temporal mining, Prof Sathya’s current research focuses on Artificial Intelligence in healthcare. In collaboration with JIPMER, she has led projects developing cardiology apps and is the technical lead for the CARDIAC-India consortium, a Ministry of Education initiative to establish an AI Centre of Excellence.

Her earlier women’s safety initiative, MITRA, won her the Naari Shakti Puraskar. Known for fostering creativity and holistic growth, she continues to mentor students with equal emphasis on academic excellence, well-being, and career opportunities.