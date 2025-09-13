Poor facilities hassle users at Virudhunagar bus stand

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar-Municipality New bus stand in Virudhunagar, which had remained non-functional for more than 30 years after its construction, was finally opened to the public a year ago. However, poor toilet facilities, inadequate two-wheeler parking, and the absence of feeding rooms for lactating mothers, among other shortcomings, continue to cause inconvenience to passengers.

According to transport department sources, since the inauguration, it has been handling at least 700 buses daily. In addition to intra-city buses, mofussil services also halt here round the clock, making the facility a key transit point for thousands of passengers.

When TNIE visited the bus stand, it was found that out of the five toilets in the women’s washroom, two, including the only western toilet, were defunct. The toilet’s old ceiling also had continuous water leakage. S Vinitha (28), a passenger from Srivilliputhur, said the lack of a functional western toilet causes severe inconvenience to elderly people like her mother, who has leg problems and cannot use Indian-style toilets. “My mother has to wait until we reach our destination to relieve herself,” she said. Vinitha further pointed out that the absence of a dedicated feeding room continues to trouble lactating mothers like her.