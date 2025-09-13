Tamil Nadu

Privatisation: Sanitary workers plan to launch statewide stir

The union has also sought permission for a rally on September 18 from Rajarathinam Stadium to Langs Garden Road.
Sanitary workers protesting in front of the Rani Meyiyammai statue on the Poonamallee high road in Egmore on Friday Photo | Ashwin prasath
CHENNAI: Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam–LTUC, leading protests against privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, on Friday announced a week-long statewide campaign from September 10–17, coinciding with Periyar’s birth anniversary.

The union has also sought permission for a rally on September 18 from Rajarathinam Stadium to Langs Garden Road. LTUC legal advisor S Kumarasamy urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to meet workers directly.

The union demanded Greater Chennai Corporation release wage details across all 15 zones, alleging non-compliance with the Madras High court’s order of `761 daily minimum wage. Meanwhile, the hunger strike by sanitary workers entered its fifth day in Egmore.

