Privatisation: Sanitary workers plan to launch statewide stir

CHENNAI: Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam–LTUC, leading protests against privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, on Friday announced a week-long statewide campaign from September 10–17, coinciding with Periyar’s birth anniversary.

The union has also sought permission for a rally on September 18 from Rajarathinam Stadium to Langs Garden Road. LTUC legal advisor S Kumarasamy urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to meet workers directly.

The union demanded Greater Chennai Corporation release wage details across all 15 zones, alleging non-compliance with the Madras High court’s order of `761 daily minimum wage. Meanwhile, the hunger strike by sanitary workers entered its fifth day in Egmore.