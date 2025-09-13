Puducherry excise department warns liquor outlets against serving alcohol to minors

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Excise Department has issued a stern warning to all liquor outlets and restaurants against selling or serving alcoholic beverages to individuals below 18 years of age.

In a circular issued on Friday, the department cautioned liquor shops, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) outlets, tobacco shops, and restaurants serving alcohol against any violation of the law. The move comes in response to complaints that minors were being allowed entry into bars with parents or relatives and were being served alcohol.

Citing Section 196(C) of the Puducherry Excise Act, 1970, the department stressed that selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18 is a punishable offence. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against establishments found in breach of this rule.

“There should be strict compliance with the rules,” the department stated.