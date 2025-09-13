Sathanur dam water level nears full capacity, first flood alert issued

VILLUPURAM: Since the water level at the Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai district is fast approaching its maximum capacity with steady inflows from the Krishnagiri reservoir, Villupuram district administration has urged residents on Friday along the Thenpennai river banks to remain vigilant and move to safer zones if necessary. People living in low-lying and vulnerable areas downstream have been specifically advised to avoid crossing the river or engaging in activities near its banks.

Authorities have confirmed that the level, currently at 114 feet against the full reservoir level of 119 feet, is expected to touch this mark by Friday afternoon, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, officials announced that water will be discharged at the rate of 1,000 cusecs through the dam’s hydroelectric station. Depending on further inflows, the volume of release may be gradually increased in the coming days to ensure the safety of the dam structure.