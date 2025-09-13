Supporters of Ramadoss and son clash at Vanniyar Sangam office

VILLUPURAM: Supporters of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss clashed at the Vanniyar Sangam office in Tindivanam taluk on Friday.

Revenue officials sealed the office, following a recommendation by the police, to prevent law-and-order issues during the Vanniyar martyr’s day observance on September 17. Every year, Ramadoss and Anbumani jointly pay homage at the office to 21 youths who died in the protest for reservation to the community.

However, with the strained relations between the two leaders worsening on Thursday with Ramadoss expelling Anbumani from the party, cadres of both the camps of PMK were preparing to hold separate events this year.

As supporters of Anbumani began arrangements for the event, over 50 loyalists of Dr Ramadoss locked the office on Friday, triggering clashes with the opposite camp trying to break open the locks. The altercation continued at the Tindivanam police station, where the two groups were summoned for peace talks.