TN gives nod to set up scrapping facilities to discard old vehicles

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved the implementation of the centre’s vehicle scrapping policy, paving the way for the establishment of registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF) across the state.

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has invited applications from companies and individuals to set up these centres, in line with the union government’s directive that mandates the deregistration and scrapping of government vehicles older than 15 years.

The maximum age limit for private and commercial vehicles is yet to be determined, and vehicles with valid emission certificates will be allowed to operate. The state government’s decision assumes significance as the union government has made RVSFs mandatory for implementing its 2022 directive.

As per the policy, fitness certificates (FC) for heavy vehicles older than 15 years must be issued only through automated testing stations (ATS). Heavy vehicles that fail the FC test at ATS are required to be scrapped at RVSFs. However, this directive is yet to be implemented in Tamil Nadu and several other states.

The scrapping centres will serve as collection hubs for vehicles without valid fitness certificates.

Vehicles crossing 15-yr mark to be junked through RVSFs

Apart from ensuring eco-friendly disposal, this initiative will also prevent vehicles older than 15 years from remaining in use. Vehicle owners must apply for condemnation through the Vahan portal, following which an authorised scrapping centre will be assigned. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued the notification for setting up RVSFs in 2023.