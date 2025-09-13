TN Governor voices concern over caste bias and vote-buying practices in state

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi expressed deep concern over Dalits facing discrimination including separate pathways and classroom caste divisions in Tamil Nadu while addressing the one-day seminar on 'Achievements, Challenges and Future Plans of the Indian Republic' organised by the Auroville Foundation, on Friday.

He emphasised that the essence of India and Auroville lies in the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- the world as one family and further stated that money-for-votes undermines democracy.

Reflecting on 75 years of the Republic, he urged citizens to consider both the achievements and the shortcomings. He further stated that the country has become the world’s sixth-largest economy, with poverty levels significantly reduced since 2014. He credited the Union government for improving housing, healthcare, and basic amenities for the poor.

On national security, he said insurgencies have declined in Kashmir and the Northeast since 2014, while Pakistan’s aggressive stance has weakened. Stressing unity in diversity, he asserted that Sanatana Dharma has preserved India’s spiritual and cultural strength through centuries.

Puducherry Deputy Governor Kailasanathan and Auroville Foundation Secretary Jayanthi Ravi were also present in the event.