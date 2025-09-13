TN rolls out survey to understand PhD scholars’ struggles

CHENNAI: In a major step towards understanding the academic experiences and challenges faced by PhD scholars, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has rolled out a state-wide survey among the research scholars.

A comprehensive questionnaire containing 29 questions is being sent out to over 45,000 research scholars across 13 state universities functioning under the higher education department. The questionnaire aims to gather detailed information from PhD candidates about their research journey from admission to thesis submission.

Divided into six key sections, the questionnaire covers critical areas such as the admission process, coursework, supervisor guidance, institutional support, financial aid and thesis progress.

Earlier this year, TANSCHE had found from data submitted by the 13 state universities that only 29.4% of the total PhD students were able to complete the course within five years.

“The questionnaire has been designed in such a way that it will provide a complete insight into the struggles of PhD scholars. We are sending the questionnaire directly to the individual email ids of the scholars. We have not involved the varsities in any way in this as we don’t want them to influence the scholars in any way,” said MP Vijayakumar, TANSCHE vice chairman.