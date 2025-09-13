TN sets up cashew board to boost cultivation, export

To oversee its activities, a separate executive committee has also been created, comprising senior officials from agriculture, horticulture, labour, finance, and agri-marketing departments, as well as farmer and industry representatives. This panel will meet once in three months, or as needed, to review policies and programmes.

The board’s functions will include developing and distributing high-yield cashew varieties, providing training on pest and disease management, introducing mechanisation and post-harvest technologies, and extending financial and technical support for establishing cashew processing units. It will also advise farmers on storage facilities, export opportunities and value-chain development.

For workers, the board aims to organise small groups (with a minimum of 10 members) to ensure access to welfare schemes and funds. It will also facilitate skill training, create export linkages and promote value addition in the sector.

Officials said the board will serve as a single platform to address cultivation challenges, modernise processing and strengthen welfare measures, thereby enhancing TN’s position in cashew production and exports.