TVK president Vijay criticises ‘restrictions’ ahead of TVK’s statewide tour

CHENNAI: On the eve of his ‘Meet the People’ tour, TVK president Vijay on Friday criticised the police for imposing “unprecedented and discriminatory” conditions on the campaign.

The party on Friday unveiled a new logo with reference of 1967 (when the DMK ousted the Congress in Tamil Nadu) and 1977 (when the AIADMK unseated the DMK) alongside 2026, emphasising TVK’s claim that it would come to power in the Assembly poll.

Vijay said the TVK’s statewide tour seeks to stand with voters and revive a politics rooted in service and moral duty. He said despite the democratic purpose of these meetings, the police have imposed stringent conditions and restrictions.

He asked the police not to be partisan and guarantee the safety of both party workers and ordinary citizens. The TVK, he said, will continue to fulfil its obligation to maintain public order while insisting on its constitutional right to meet voters.

Vijay urged CM MK Stalin to direct law-enforcement agencies to provide protection for organisers and the public, and to ensure that political bias does not interfere in administrative measures.