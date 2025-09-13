Two-day old baby dies, kin blame hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: A two-day-old baby died due to ailments early on Friday, which the parents earlier alleged resulted from negligence on the management of Hosur Government Hospital. The baby died due to an umbilical cord wrapping around the baby's neck multiple times, causing complications. The baby also suffered from ingesting meconium, leading to lung issues. While the family alleged negligence from the hospital due to delay by four hours in admitting the mother for delivery which led to the complications, the hospital denied the allegation.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior doctor in the Hosur Government hospital said, "The parent has alleged the complication arose due to negligence. They claim that the inpatient procedure was delayed due to a power outage is not true. "It is true that our admission for a patient must be registered online, and during power outages, there is a disruption. But in our inquiry, we had found no lapses in treatment. The registration of the patients could also be fed later into the system, even without the registration, all necessary treatment will be provided," the doctor said.