Two-day old baby dies, kin blame hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: A two-day-old baby died due to ailments early on Friday, which the parents earlier alleged resulted from negligence on the management of Hosur Government Hospital. The baby died due to an umbilical cord wrapping around the baby's neck multiple times, causing complications. The baby also suffered from ingesting meconium, leading to lung issues. While the family alleged negligence from the hospital due to delay by four hours in admitting the mother for delivery which led to the complications, the hospital denied the allegation.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior doctor in the Hosur Government hospital said, "The parent has alleged the complication arose due to negligence. They claim that the inpatient procedure was delayed due to a power outage is not true. "It is true that our admission for a patient must be registered online, and during power outages, there is a disruption. But in our inquiry, we had found no lapses in treatment. The registration of the patients could also be fed later into the system, even without the registration, all necessary treatment will be provided," the doctor said.
Commenting on the baby's death, the doctor said, "The pregnant mother may suffer from false pains and we had conducted necessary tests to confirm labour pain. We found the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck once, which is normal as it would untangle itself usually. But in this case, the umbilical cord had wrapped around the baby's neck around five times at the time of birth (via caesarean), which is very rare. Further, the baby had also swallowed meconium at the time of birth, leading to lung infections. The complicated nature of the birth had resulted in the baby's death. The baby was in the NICU unit under constant care."