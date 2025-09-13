Vellore monitoring officer inspects civic and welfare works

VELLORE: S Uma, Monitoring Officer for Vellore district and Additional Secretary in the Special Projects Implementation Department, carried out an extensive inspection of ongoing development projects and welfare initiatives across the district on Friday.

At Ward 56, Ramshed Nagar, under the Vellore Corporation, she reviewed underground drainage works and directed officials to complete them by September 30. In Ward 54, Sanjeevipuram, she inspected bitumen road works covering 655 metres at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore, verifying gravel mix height, road width, and bitumen thickness.

At Ward 44, Krishna Nagar, she oversaw road repair works estimated at Rs 9.60 lakh and instructed officials to fill potholes and complete the work before the onset of the monsoon. She also visited KK Nagar in Virupakshipuram, where residents living on government poromboke land sought pattas under the scheme granting land titles to those residing on such sites for over five years. She verified residents’ documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards.

Later, she inspected Kalinjur Main Road, where 22 households had requested pattas at an alternative site.