2.5 acres to be acquired to install Muruga statue in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments(HR&CE) Department has planned to acquire 2.5 acres in the Marudhamalai foothills to install a 184-foot-tall statue of Lord Muruga, said officials.

The Tamil Nadu government is developing the world’s tallest statue of Lord Muruga at the Subramaniaswamy temple in Marudhamalai in Coimbatore district. The project aims to boost spiritual tourism.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 146.83 crore, with the statue itself costing approximately Rs 110 cr, say officials.

The preliminary works began May 2025. A hexagon-shaped complex with a museum, parking, and other facilities are also part of the project.

To install the statue, the department has been searching for land in the foothills. After several consultations, it has chosen 2.5 acres of vacant land at the back of the bus stand. As the project needs additional land, they have planned to acquire an additional 2.5 acres from the adjacent area. On Friday, the officials from the HR&CE department held an inspection at the place.

They said a meeting is scheduled at the District Collectorate in a few days to discuss the land acquisition. The statue would be installed with funds collected from donations, said a senior official.