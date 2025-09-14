Chennai police file case over defamatory content targeting minister, mayor

CHENNAI: The cybercrime wing of the east zone of Greater Chennai Police has registered a case against those running six Instagram accounts and a YouTube channel for allegedly posting defamatory content against Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya. The case was booked under four sections, including provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Veeralakshmi, leader of Tamilar Munnetra Padai, “I provided the IDs of the accounts and other supporting materials to the investigating team,” she told reporters after recording her statement at the Chetpet police station on Saturday.

According to the police, the investigation will focus on identifying the individuals behind the accounts and establishing the source of the defamatory content. Speaking to the media, Veeralakshmi alleged members of the IT wings of the BJP, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were involved in spreading obscene content and defamatory videos aimed at damaging the reputation of Sekarbabu and Priya. Veeralakshmi also alleged attempts are being made to politicise the protests of the conservancy workers in Chennai.