CM Stalin hails DMK’s ideological strength, takes veiled swipe at Vijay’s TVK crowds

CHENNAI: As TVK president and actor Vijay launched his state-wide campaign from Tiruchy, drawing huge crowds on Saturday, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement welcoming his party cadre to the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Karur on September 17, took an indirect dig at the new party without naming anyone.

Stalin said, “The DMK is not a party with frenzied, non-ideological gatherings that cause trouble to the public. We assemble as an ideologised battalion and disperse as warriors with ideals.”

The CM further said, “I and our brethren should resolve at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ that the DMK is an ideologically strong fort made of steel, which cannot even be touched by the old as well as the new enemies.”

He added the event is meant to motivate everyone in the party, to revisit the DMK’s 75-year history, and thereby resolve to carry forward the journey with persistence.