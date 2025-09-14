CM Stalin hails DMK’s ideological strength, takes veiled swipe at Vijay’s TVK crowds

CHENNAI: As TVK president and actor Vijay launched his state-wide campaign from Tiruchy, drawing huge crowds on Saturday, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement welcoming his party cadre to the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ at Karur on September 17, took an indirect dig at the new party without naming anyone.
Stalin said, “The DMK is not a party with frenzied, non-ideological gatherings that cause trouble to the public. We assemble as an ideologised battalion and disperse as warriors with ideals.”
The CM further said, “I and our brethren should resolve at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ that the DMK is an ideologically strong fort made of steel, which cannot even be touched by the old as well as the new enemies.”
He added the event is meant to motivate everyone in the party, to revisit the DMK’s 75-year history, and thereby resolve to carry forward the journey with persistence.
He said that in the past four years, Tamil Nadu has recovered from its plummeting growth, and now stood as a frontrunner on various parameters.
“In the past four years, we have made significant progress in recovering from the setbacks due to the BJP’s deceit and the AIADMK’s betrayal. We have attained double-digit growth, reached new heights in school and higher education, and built a robust healthcare infrastructure. Our state has more industries in the country and is creating more jobs, promoting women’s development and independence. The Dravidian model government is excelling in its performance, and even the union government’s statistics stand as a testament to Tamil Nadu’s achievements,” he added.