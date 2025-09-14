CM Stalin reviews ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme, 50% of petitions resolved so far

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat on the implementation of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme, under which special grievance redressal camps are organised across the state till November.

During the meeting, officials informed that of the 14.54 lakh petitions submitted so far, over 7.23 lakh petitions had been resolved.

During his address, Stalin directed secretaries of all departments to ensure that eligible petitions are addressed within the stipulated time frame. He stressed on special focus on petitions related to key departments such as Revenue, Cooperation, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Energy, and Rural Development. Stalin also instructed the Municipal Administration department to act swiftly on requests concerning property tax and drinking water connections.

Similarly, petitions from differently-abled persons, and requests under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (women’s rights scheme) must be dealt with promptly, he said.

The CM further directed officials to take into account community-level demands such as streetlights, link roads, and drinking water supply, and to accord them priority. He asked Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to hold periodic review meetings with departmental heads and district collectors to ensure petitions are disposed of without delay.

Stalin also emphasised the need for effective awareness drives under the scheme through door-to-door campaigns so that petitions reach the government machinery in a timely manner.

Revenue Secretary P Amudha, Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran, and senior officials were present.