Contract staff protest for timely disbursal of salaries in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: Demanding that their salaries be paid on time, temporary contract staff members working in housekeeping and security services at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a protest on Saturday in front of the dean's office. The protestors said they have been receiving payments later than usual for the past three months.

A total of 707 workers are employed by the private firm Krystal Group at CMCH. A total of 558 staff are involved in housekeeping and patient care services, 125 work in security, and the remainder in supervisory roles. The housekeeping staff get Rs 19,700 per month, while supervisors earn Rs 19,100. However, there has been a delay in salary disbursement over the last three months.

"Normally, we receive our salaries during the first week of each month. Recently, however, the employer has been delaying payments, which affects our livelihood. Most of us rely on our monthly income to support our families, and this delay disrupts our daily lives," said a woman in housekeeping.

In response to the protest, representatives from the firm and the hospital held discussions with the workers. After assuring them that salaries would be disbursed within a day, the workers returned to their duties. Sources said the delays were due to server issues at the firm's headquarters and delays in processing bills by the directorate of medical education.