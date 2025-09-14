Contract staff protest for timely disbursal of salaries in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: Demanding that their salaries be paid on time, temporary contract staff members working in housekeeping and security services at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a protest on Saturday in front of the dean's office. The protestors said they have been receiving payments later than usual for the past three months.
A total of 707 workers are employed by the private firm Krystal Group at CMCH. A total of 558 staff are involved in housekeeping and patient care services, 125 work in security, and the remainder in supervisory roles. The housekeeping staff get Rs 19,700 per month, while supervisors earn Rs 19,100. However, there has been a delay in salary disbursement over the last three months.
"Normally, we receive our salaries during the first week of each month. Recently, however, the employer has been delaying payments, which affects our livelihood. Most of us rely on our monthly income to support our families, and this delay disrupts our daily lives," said a woman in housekeeping.
In response to the protest, representatives from the firm and the hospital held discussions with the workers. After assuring them that salaries would be disbursed within a day, the workers returned to their duties. Sources said the delays were due to server issues at the firm's headquarters and delays in processing bills by the directorate of medical education.
Additional Wheelchairs Provided During Outpatient Hours
Amidst a series of allegations against temporary staff for allegedly collecting bribes from patients, hospital authorities and the firm have issued warnings against such behavior. Staff have been instructed to increase the number of wheelchairs and stretchers being operated in the outpatient wards during peak hours, when more patients come for treatment.
They said that seven contract workers were terminated over bribery allegations in the past two months, and inquiries into accusations against five others are ongoing.
"The workers have been strictly warned not to demand bribes from the public. Anyone found engaging in such activities will be terminated immediately. To address the wheelchair issue, additional wheelchairs and stretchers have been allocated to the outpatient wards and the super specialty block, where patients come for scans and other examinations. Supervisors have been directed to ensure that staff are present to assist in transporting patients during outpatient hours," said a senior CMCH official.