Ilaiyaraaja ruled hearts for 50 years, give him Bharat Ratna crown: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the Union government to honour 82-year-old Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his five-decade-long musical journey. He was speaking at the felicitation organised by the state government to celebrate the maestro’s 50th year as a music composer.
Stalin also announced that the state government would institute an award in Ilaiyaraaja’s name, to be conferred on individuals excelling in the field of music. Placing a request before the composer, he urged Ilaiyaraaja to compose music using Tamil classical literature and release them as albums to carry the richness of the language to future generations.
Stalin hailed the legendary composer stating that he has been “ruling our hearts for half a century now as there is no lip that has not hummed his songs.” He also said Ilaiyaraaja is a symbol of how talent and hard work can take one to great heights and added that the musician is unparalleled, transcending boundaries and countries through his art.
Speaking at the event, Ilaiyaraaja said this was the first time a government had organised a function to honour a musician and he thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for the gesture. Recalling the process of composing his symphony, he noted that he had to consciously ensure it was free from the influence of Tamil village folk music (as he hails from a village), film songs or any compositions he had previously heard. Despite these challenges, he completed the work in 35 days. Expressing gratitude to those who made it possible for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform in Chennai, he urged the chief minister to extend support in taking his symphony to a wider audience.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor and MP Kamal Haasan, and actor Rajinikanth also lauded the music director in their speeches. The maestro’s Symphony No. 1 – Valiant was performed in India for the first time at the event, following a mini concert of his film songs. Earlier this year, on March 8, Ilaiyaraaja premiered the symphony at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, becoming the first Asian composer to have a full Western classical symphony performed in the city.