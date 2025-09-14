Ilaiyaraaja ruled hearts for 50 years, give him Bharat Ratna crown: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged the Union government to honour 82-year-old Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his five-decade-long musical journey. He was speaking at the felicitation organised by the state government to celebrate the maestro’s 50th year as a music composer.

Stalin also announced that the state government would institute an award in Ilaiyaraaja’s name, to be conferred on individuals excelling in the field of music. Placing a request before the composer, he urged Ilaiyaraaja to compose music using Tamil classical literature and release them as albums to carry the richness of the language to future generations.

Stalin hailed the legendary composer stating that he has been “ruling our hearts for half a century now as there is no lip that has not hummed his songs.” He also said Ilaiyaraaja is a symbol of how talent and hard work can take one to great heights and added that the musician is unparalleled, transcending boundaries and countries through his art.