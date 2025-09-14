Madras HC upholds order to remove resorts in elephant corridor in Sigur plateau in Nilgiris

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court upheld the ruling of a Supreme Court-appointed committee declaring the land purchased by private entities on the elephant corridor of Sigur plateau in the Nilgiris as illegal.

The committee’s order to dismantle the illegal resorts and constructions raised in violation of planning permission on the corridor has also been upheld by a bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The HC bench, which has been dealing with cases related to forest issues, also ordered the state to declare the revenue land located along the corridor as a reserve forest. The bench passed the orders on a batch of petitions filed by the private resort owners challenging the orders of a three-member inquiry committee appointed in 2020 headed by retired judge K Venkatraman on the title rights of the land owned by the resorts.

As per the Plan of Action report filed by the then district collector of Nilgiris before the Supreme Court a few years ago, there are a total of 821 constructions, including 39 resorts, inside the Sigur elephant corridor. Besides resorts, there are 390 houses, 27 common buildings, nine estates/plantations, 77 cultivation fields, and nine other constructions in the corridor. Of these, 35 resorts were sent demolition notices last year.

Referring to the planning permission obtained from the executive authority in different applications and constructions put up in larger extent of lands for commercial purposes, the bench said, “The committee has found on personal inspection that large-scale commercial activities are rampant and the building permissions have been misused. Resort owners setting up buildings to get permissions under the pretext of residential building and using it for commercial purposes cannot be permitted in the eyes of law.”