Prices go through roof under DMK, people shun home dream: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Due to the skyrocketing price of building materials, no one will want to construct a house or shop, except in a dream, as long the DMK regime exists, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. If an applicant wants to build a house or shop for 1,000 square feet in the corporation area, he/she has to pay an additional fee of Rs 71,000 now, compared to the AIADMK’s rule, he added.
Addressing party functionaries at GV Residency near Uppilipalayam, in the Singanallur Assembly constituency in the city, Palaniswami asked whether such a government should be allowed to continue.
The price of one unit of m-sand has been increased by an additional Rs 2,500, as well as crushed stones, in the DMK regime, when compared to the AIADMK regime, he noted. Likewise, people are now paying an additional Rs 30,000 more for one tonne of steel and Rs 110 more for one cement bag, along with an increase in price of bricks. Moreover, the cost of wood has increased by more than 200%, Palaniswami added.
“The DMK, in its election manifesto, announced the inclusion of building material prices in the essential price list, as part of reducing the overall costs. As the opposition leader, I pointed this out in the Assembly but there has been no answer from the DMK government since they are getting a commission on building material sales, and they are not bothered about the price hike. Within four years, the price of building materials has skyrocketed,” Palaniswami said.
He also said that people themselves have to take precautionary measures to protect themselves since the DMK will not do so, as six policemen have been killed in the last six months, adding that steps will be taken to convert TN into a drug-free state once AIADMK comes to power.
The AIADMK leader also demanded that the DMK government take steps to prevent elderly people from being murdered for gain.
He also accused the state government of increasing the power tariff by 67% and taxes such as property tax and professional tax by 100% and 150% respectively.