Prices go through roof under DMK, people shun home dream: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Due to the skyrocketing price of building materials, no one will want to construct a house or shop, except in a dream, as long the DMK regime exists, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday. If an applicant wants to build a house or shop for 1,000 square feet in the corporation area, he/she has to pay an additional fee of Rs 71,000 now, compared to the AIADMK’s rule, he added.

Addressing party functionaries at GV Residency near Uppilipalayam, in the Singanallur Assembly constituency in the city, Palaniswami asked whether such a government should be allowed to continue.

The price of one unit of m-sand has been increased by an additional Rs 2,500, as well as crushed stones, in the DMK regime, when compared to the AIADMK regime, he noted. Likewise, people are now paying an additional Rs 30,000 more for one tonne of steel and Rs 110 more for one cement bag, along with an increase in price of bricks. Moreover, the cost of wood has increased by more than 200%, Palaniswami added.