Private clinic sealed in Tenkasi after woman’s death, doctor booked for unregistered practice

TENKASI: Following the death of a 65-year-old woman, the health department officials on Saturday sealed a private clinic at Adaikalapattinam near Alangulam in Tenkasi district after the family alleged wrong treatment given to the deceased.

According to sources, the deceased, Subbamal (65), was taken by her relatives to a private clinic on Friday for a sore on her left leg. The family alleged that she died during the treatment.

Following the incident, Tenkasi health department officials led by Joint Director of Health P Premalatha inspected the clinic on Saturday morning. They found that the facility had not applied for registration under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act, had no drug licence, and lacked emergency medicines. The clinic has been operating only for a few months, added the sources.

The officials sealed the hospital and initiated an enquiry. Health department sources said the action was taken on the directions of the district administration and police.

Based on a complaint from her son Subramanian, police on Saturday registered a case against the doctor under Section 194 of BNSS.