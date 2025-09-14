Tamil Nadu floats bid for Hosur Knowledge Corridor

CHENNAI: Following Chief Minister M K Stalin’s announcement of plans to position Hosur as a major industrial and technology hub, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated a tender seeking consultants to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the proposed Knowledge Corridor.

Spread over roughly 30 sq km along the Outer Ring Road, Satellite Town Ring Road and key bypass roads, the corridor is intended to replicate the success of Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as a hub for IT services, research and education.

TIDCO, designated as the nodal agency, aims to attract global capability centres, R&D facilities, IT/ITES companies, start-ups, educational institutions and healthcare providers to the Hosur region.

The corridor will feature mixed-use development supported by world-class infrastructure, digital connectivity and modern urban amenities.

This project is expected to significantly enhance TN’s leadership in industrial and knowledge-based growth, while accelerating the socioeconomic transformation of the Hosur region and surrounding areas.

The consultant will prepare a 30-year vision document outlining the strategic direction, branding and growth sectors for the project, along with a master plan for land use.

This will include stakeholder consultations, identification of priority sectors such as biotech, fintech and education. A comprehensive infrastructure and mobility plan will also be developed, integrating physical and digital infrastructure into the overall framework.