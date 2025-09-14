TNSEC postpones Madurai corporation zonal, standing committee polls citing administrative reasons

MADURAI: Two days after the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) announced the schedule to elect zonal and standing committee chairpersons for the vacant posts in Madurai city corporation, the commission on Saturday postponed the indirect election citing administrative reasons, without specifying fresh dates.

All five zonal chairpersons and two standing committee chairpersons had resigned from their posts following the tax fraud case in the corporation, leaving seven posts vacant for nearly two months.

The TNSEC had earlier fixed September 24 as the date to conduct indirect elections for these positions, with the schedule announced on September 11. However, on Saturday, the commission directed that the meetings be deferred, stating only ‘administrative reasons.’

City corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan said, “The TNSEC had directed us not to take any further action in this matter until further instructions.”

During the recent corporation council meeting, councillors highlighted that the absence of zonal-level leadership had left many civic issues unaddressed in wards. They stressed the need for zonal officials to hold meetings to tackle minor but urgent civic concerns.

Meanwhile, city-based activists have urged authorities to expedite the process of filling the vacant posts, arguing that the prolonged vacancies have slowed down several development works in Madurai.