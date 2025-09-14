Veerapandian elected as CPI state secretary

CHENNAI: After weeks of uncertainty, senior leader M Veerapandian (64) was unanimously elected on Saturday as the new state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) at the state council meeting held in Chennai.

Addressing reporters after his election, Veerapandian said the role of the state secretary was a “collective responsibility” as per the party’s constitution. He asserted that the CPI’s responsibilities have grown in the present political climate, “when the dangers of religious fanaticism have engulfed the state”. Outlining his immediate priorities, he said the CPI would seek a larger share of seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls to reflect the party’s growing strength.

The state secretary poll had originally been scheduled for August 19 at the CPI’s 26th state conference in Salem, but was deferred following an internal tussle regarding the selection of state executive council members and for not arriving at a unanimous decision to identify the new secretary. The deadlock left Mutharasan, who had crossed the party’s age limit of 75 for the post, holding it temporarily.