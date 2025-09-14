Vijay’s Tiruchy rally draws massive crowds; voters voice political frustration

TIRUCHY: For thousands in Tiruchy, Saturday’s rally was their first chance to see Vijay not as a film star but as a politician. By 9 am – well before the police-allotted slot of 10.30 am to 11 am – Gen Z students, families and first-time voters had crowded the venue, braving the sultry heat for more than five hours until Vijay reached Marakkadai at 2.45 pm.

The wait was personal for many. “I have been watching Vijay since the 90s, but this is the first time I came with my family. We always voted for the AIADMK for Amma, but this time my daughter, a first-time voter, and I will stand for hours if needed to see him,” said K Vimala (40) from Mannachanalur.

For younger voters, the mood went beyond fandom to political frustration. “The second I saw Vijay anna, I couldn’t stop crying. I want to vote for TVK because I don’t want one family to rule again,” said S Girija, a college student.

The massive turnout, however, exposed poor arrangements. With no shade or water, several people fainted. Many climbed trees and unsafe buildings for a better view, forcing EB officials to cut power.

While Saturday’s turnout underscored Vijay’s personal pull, sustaining such enthusiasm without a tested party machinery will be his biggest challenge before 2026.