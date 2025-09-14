Widening of Tamil Nadu's Udumalaipet–Chinnar hill pass delayed, proposal pushed to 2027

TIRUPPUR: The widening of the Udumalaipet-Chinnar hill pass, a key road to Munnar in Kerala, is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Even as tribals and social activists have been continuously demanding its expansion, the State Highways Department plans to send a proposal in this regard only after April 2027.

P Natraj, president of BJP's tribal wing in Udumalaipet South, who has been working towards the widening of the road for long, said, "The road from Udumalaipet to Munnar, via Chinnar and Maraiyur, plays an important role in traffic movement between the two states. It is a major gateway to many tourist destinations including Chinnar, Kandalur, Maraiyur and Thoovanam Falls. Vehicular traffic is heavy on this road, and it passes through the Anamalai Tiger Reserve."

"Chinnar, which is on the border of Tamil Nadu, is located 28 km from Udumalaipet. This road has a single lane to Chinnar from the 9/6 checkpost of the forest department. Many tribals also use this road. Despite the increase in vehicular traffic, including tourist vehicles, this road has not been expanded. However, the Kerala government has expanded the road from Maraiyur to Chinnar. This road should be widened to two lanes before major accidents occur. I have constantly been fighting for this," he added.