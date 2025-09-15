17-year-old mauled to death by crocodile in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 17-year-old boy died after being mauled by a crocodile near the Sathanur Dam in Thandarampattu Taluk in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

The victim, a BA Economics student at Tiruvannamalai Government College, was identified as Muneeswaran from Sathanur in Tiruvannamalai. According to the Sathanur dam Police, the incident happened around 8.30 am, when Muneeswaran, had gone out to graze his goats near the dam.

On his way, he stopped by the Perumalai stream on the banks of Thenpennai river, located at the dam’s catchment area, to drink water and wash himself when a crocodile dragged him inside the water by his legs.