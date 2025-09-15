AFT railway crossing to be closed for flyover construction from Sept 15

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry traffic police announced the complete closure of AFT railway crossing on Cuddalore Road from Monday for a railway overbridge construction.

“The construction work of the railway overbridge on Cuddalore Road near the New Court Complex has been going on since July 31, 2025. As the next phase, the AFT railway crossing is to be completely closed from September 15. Therefore, in the interest of the public, the following temporary traffic diversions are being made,” a press release said.

According to the traffic plan, all vehicles, including buses, medium vehicles, light vehicles, and two-wheelers, will not be allowed to cross the Mudaliarpet AFT railway crossing from CV Road Junction on Cuddalore Road. Heavy and medium vehicles, including buses, going from Puducherry Bus Stand towards Cuddalore must take a U-turn at CV Road Junction and proceed via Maraimalai Adigal Road to Nellithope- Point Care Junction, then turn left at Indira Gandhi Junction and proceed towards Marapalam Junction via 100 Feet Road.