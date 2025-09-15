AFT railway crossing to be closed for flyover construction from Sept 15

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry traffic police announced the complete closure of AFT railway crossing on Cuddalore Road from Monday for a railway overbridge construction.
“The construction work of the railway overbridge on Cuddalore Road near the New Court Complex has been going on since July 31, 2025. As the next phase, the AFT railway crossing is to be completely closed from September 15. Therefore, in the interest of the public, the following temporary traffic diversions are being made,” a press release said.
According to the traffic plan, all vehicles, including buses, medium vehicles, light vehicles, and two-wheelers, will not be allowed to cross the Mudaliarpet AFT railway crossing from CV Road Junction on Cuddalore Road. Heavy and medium vehicles, including buses, going from Puducherry Bus Stand towards Cuddalore must take a U-turn at CV Road Junction and proceed via Maraimalai Adigal Road to Nellithope- Point Care Junction, then turn left at Indira Gandhi Junction and proceed towards Marapalam Junction via 100 Feet Road.
Heavy and medium vehicles, including buses, coming from Cuddalore towards Puducherry via Cuddalore Road must turn left at Marapalam Junction towards 100 Feet Road to reach Indira Gandhi Square. No heavy or medium vehicles, including buses, will be allowed to cross Marapalam Junction towards Mudaliarpet.
However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, and school buses may take a right turn at Vinayaga Murugan Tea Shop Junction in Ambedkar Salai towards Sonampalayam Junction. Light motor vehicles and two-wheelers from Marapalam Junction towards the Venkata Subbareddyar Statue must turn left on AFT Mill Road to reach Point Care Street.
Government officers, employees, and the general public may enter the integrated Court Complex and Forest Department office from CV Road Junction as usual. When exiting, they are requested to take an immediate left turn at the main gate onto the new cement road to reach Venkata Subba Reddiyar Statue Junction. The police appealed for public cooperation until the completion of the overbridge work.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy had inaugurated the construction of the 630-metre-long flyover on December 12, 2024. The project, estimated at Rs 72 crore, is funded jointly by the Puducherry Government under the Smart City Project (Rs 55 crore) and the Southern Railway (Rs 17 crore). The project was delayed earlier due to the temporary operation of a bus stand at AFT Ground near the proposed site and renovation work on the Hundred Feet Road flyover.