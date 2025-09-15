Agri officials say fertiliser stock in TN's Thoothukudi adequate, suggest farmers to use DAP substitute

THOOTHUKUDI: Agriculture officials, alleviating farmers' worries over potential fertiliser shortage, said the district has an adequate stock of fertilisers to meet the demands during the upcoming rabi season and added that Triple Superphosphate (TSP) could be used as a substitute basal application fertiliser for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP).

Every year, minor millet crops and pulses are cultivated across the 1.8 lakh hectares of rain-fed tracts in Ottapidaram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam and Pudur. A farmer, who has taken up cultivation this year, said the district administration must ensure an adequate supply of fertilisers as shortages lead to illegal hoarding and crop failures. Several farmers also condemned forced tagging in fertiliser sales.

According to officials, the cooperative societies and private sellers in the district have stocked a total of 3,812 tonnes of DAP, 3,702 tonnes of complex fertilisers, 2,979 tonnes of urea, 703 tonnes of potash and 630 tonnes of superphosphate, enough to kick start the rabi season. In addition, the district administration had demanded SPIC and IFFCO to supply 1,000 tonnes of DAP, the officials said.