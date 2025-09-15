Anna University CEG to get AI centre, 13 more projects under Rs 14-crore alumni and CSR fund

CHENNAI: The College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), under Anna University, is set to see major infrastructure upgrades worth around Rs 14 crore through contributions from alumni and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Following the recent sexual assault incident, a visitor management system (VMS) is being introduced as part of the upgrade.
As part of this drive, the campus will soon house a Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an Institute for Problem Solving, along with 12 other projects either under way or in advanced planning.
According to university officials, the AI Centre—funded by a 2000-batch alumnus with Rs 1 crore—will function as a cutting-edge hub for research and innovation in the electronics and communication engineering department. The Institute for Problem Solving, also backed by an alumnus, aims to sharpen critical thinking among students.
The projects form part of a larger vision by CEG dean P Hariharan to modernise campus facilities and promote sustainability. Among them are the modernisation of the Health Centre (Rs 30 lakh, supported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and the introduction of a visitor management system (VMS) on the main campus at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, funded by a 1996-batch production engineering alumnus.
“After the recent sexual assault incident on the campus, the VMS project has been planned to restrict the entry of outsiders. Under this project, a digital system will be installed through which visitors will be asked about the purpose of their visit and the person they wish to meet. The same will be informed to the official concerned, and only after their approval will the visitor be allowed inside the campus,” said an official from CEG.
Restrooms across regional campuses will also be modernised at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Sustainability initiatives include a Miyawaki forest, a rainwater harvesting system, and a solar power plant to cut the university’s carbon footprint.
“Alongside the rainwater harvesting project, a Miyawaki forest will be developed. The project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 2 crore, while solar panels will be installed for Rs 3 crore,” said Hariharan.
The infrastructure push also covers renovated restrooms, new seminar halls with digital boards, and upgraded cafeteria and seating facilities to create a more student-friendly environment.
Hariharan said that CEG will reach out to more alumni to support projects.
Meanwhile, a virtual computer numerical control (CNC) simulator laboratory has been established in the manufacturing engineering department at a cost of Rs 15.5 lakh, alongside an AR/VR experience facility for Industry 4.0 set up for Rs 15.81 lakh.