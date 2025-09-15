Anna University CEG to get AI centre, 13 more projects under Rs 14-crore alumni and CSR fund

CHENNAI: The College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), under Anna University, is set to see major infrastructure upgrades worth around Rs 14 crore through contributions from alumni and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Following the recent sexual assault incident, a visitor management system (VMS) is being introduced as part of the upgrade.

As part of this drive, the campus will soon house a Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an Institute for Problem Solving, along with 12 other projects either under way or in advanced planning.

According to university officials, the AI Centre—funded by a 2000-batch alumnus with Rs 1 crore—will function as a cutting-edge hub for research and innovation in the electronics and communication engineering department. The Institute for Problem Solving, also backed by an alumnus, aims to sharpen critical thinking among students.

The projects form part of a larger vision by CEG dean P Hariharan to modernise campus facilities and promote sustainability. Among them are the modernisation of the Health Centre (Rs 30 lakh, supported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and the introduction of a visitor management system (VMS) on the main campus at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, funded by a 1996-batch production engineering alumnus.