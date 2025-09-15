Construction worker dies after coming under bus wheel in TN's Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: A construction worker from Ambur was crushed to death in a road accident after coming under the wheel of a private bus in L Manguppam area in Tirupattur on Sunday. The bus was reportedly going from Pernambut in Vellore to Ambur.

The deceased has been identified as Surendran (38), from Rangapuram village in Kurmapalayam near Ambur.

According to Omerabad Police, the incident happened around 11 am when Surendran was returning home on his two-wheeler after attending a family event at a private wedding hall on Ambur Bypass Road. While he was trying to overtake a private bus, which was about to halt at a nearby bus stop, he lost control and got stuck in the rear wheel of the bus. He died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Omerabad Police rushed to the spot and recovered his body. However, the police said that the postmortem has not been completed yet and is scheduled for today morning.

The police said that a complaint was registered by Santhosh, Surendran's brother at the Omerabad Station, following which a case has been registered against the driver of the private bus under Sections 281 and 105 of the BNS, pertaining to rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Further investigations are under way.