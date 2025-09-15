Tamil Nadu

HR&CE dept completes 2025 target of 1,000 free weddings

Udhayanidhi presided over the wedding of 32 couples, with the gift articles presented by the Department in Chennai.
CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the HR and CE Department has achieved its target of conducting weddings of 1,000 couples from economically disadvantaged sections of the society during the year 2025.

Presiding over the wedding of 32 couples, with the gift articles presented by the Department in Chennai, Udhyanidhi said that in July, Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the wedding of 775 couples across the state. On Sunday, the department organised weddings of 193 couples in various parts of Tamil Nadu (including the 32 weddings in Chennai).

On a lighter note, Udhayanidhi said he came to know that the couple who sat next to him had fallen in love at their work place. Udhayanidhi added that he too was familiar with the troubles one had to face while falling in love.

“Mine is also a love marriage. First, the girl should agree to marriage. Then her parents should approve. Normally, they won’t, and we have to pacify them. Then all her relatives will raise some issue or the other. After getting all their approvals, the girl will refuse to marry,” he said amid laughter.

