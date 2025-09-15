Increase in dengue cases in Kothagiri: Intensified anti-dengue measures

KRISHNAGIRI: An increase in dengue cases in Krishnagiri district has led to intensified anti-dengue measures. According to Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, "In August, 48 dengue cases were reported. In the first two weeks of September, 27 were reported. To control the rising number of dengue cases, 30 Domestic Breeding Checking (DBC) workers were appointed for each of the district's ten blocks."

"While one or two cases were reported per week last month, this number has now increased to more than five cases per week. More cases are being reported in September - eight in Shoolagiri, five in Hosur City Municipal Corporation, and four in Hosur. Anti-dengue measures are being carried out for three days in affected areas, and medical camps are being conducted to check for viral fever and other diseases," he said.

"A daily mobile medical unit is operating at 40 places, and fever camps are conducted every day at 40-50 spots based on reported fever cases. DBC workers conduct daily fogging operations, and chlorination in water tanks is being done to reduce leptospirosis. Fever camps are being held in hotspot areas, and companies and educational institutions are being cleaned to remove abandoned materials that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes," he added.