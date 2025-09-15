Increase in dengue cases in Kothagiri: Intensified anti-dengue measures

KRISHNAGIRI: An increase in dengue cases in Krishnagiri district has led to intensified anti-dengue measures. According to Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, "In August, 48 dengue cases were reported. In the first two weeks of September, 27 were reported. To control the rising number of dengue cases, 30 Domestic Breeding Checking (DBC) workers were appointed for each of the district's ten blocks."
"While one or two cases were reported per week last month, this number has now increased to more than five cases per week. More cases are being reported in September - eight in Shoolagiri, five in Hosur City Municipal Corporation, and four in Hosur. Anti-dengue measures are being carried out for three days in affected areas, and medical camps are being conducted to check for viral fever and other diseases," he said.
"A daily mobile medical unit is operating at 40 places, and fever camps are conducted every day at 40-50 spots based on reported fever cases. DBC workers conduct daily fogging operations, and chlorination in water tanks is being done to reduce leptospirosis. Fever camps are being held in hotspot areas, and companies and educational institutions are being cleaned to remove abandoned materials that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes," he added.
"A total of 16 dengue hotspot areas were identified based on test results, and anti-dengue activities such as fogging, water chlorination, and fever camps have been increased. People have been asked to drink boiled water, avoid self-medication, and approach government healthcare institutions in case of fever. Blood samples are being collected to test for dengue, leptospirosis, scrub typhus, hepatitis A, and typhoid," he further said.
"Dengue is a vector-borne disease. Last year, 173 dengue positive cases were reported in August and 133 in September, with the total number of cases in 2024 being 707. This year, there were 48 cases in August, 27 in the first two weeks of September, and a total of 330 cases in 2025 until the second week of September."
He further said, "Usually, more dengue cases are reported in Hosur corporation, Shoolagiri, Rayakottai, and other areas because people from these blocks commute regularly for work and to vegetable markets in Bengaluru. However, because dengue cases have reduced in Bengaluru this year, fewer cases are being reported in these specific blocks of Krishnagiri district."