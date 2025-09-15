Junction deadly, build traffic island: Tirunelveli motorists
TIRUNELVELI: Frequent accidents, including a fatal collision, at the junction of the newly constructed Ambasamudram bypass and the Ambasamudram-Alangulam State Highway have prompted road users to demand the immediate construction of a roundabout to regulate traffic.
The Rs 56-crore, six-km-long bypass road, laid by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has not been formally inaugurated. However, officials have allowed vehicles to use it, and locals say the absence of a roundabout at the highway crossing has already turned the spot into an accident-prone zone.
"The bypass road, proposed in October 2022, was supposed to be completed in 21 months, but the works dragged on until recently. Even before inauguration, NABARD opened it for public use. Without a roundabout, accidents have become frequent. One man was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a truck, and several others, including a woman, were injured in separate mishaps involving two-wheeler and autorickshaws," said a government doctor, requesting anonymity.
Another commuter, who travels daily from Alangulam to Ambasamudram, said crossing the junction had become terrifying. "Cars and trucks rush through the bypass. Without traffic regulation, we fear more lives will be lost. Every time I use this stretch, I am scared something might happen," he said.
When TNIE visited the site, the stretch between the junction and Ambasamudram railway station (Kadayam road) was found blocked by cement pipes kept for combined water supply schemes. However, bike riders had pushed the pipes aside to make passage for two-wheelers.
When contacted, Rajeswari, Assistant Divisional Engineer of State Highways, said only maintenance of the road fell under her purview. Divisional Engineer A Eugin of NABARD was not available for a comment.
Another NABARD official, seeking anonymity, said the road works were nearing completion. "We have not cleared the contractor's final bill. A decision on constructing a roundabout will be taken soon. Meanwhile, police have blocked part of the bypass to prevent further accidents," the official added.