Junction deadly, build traffic island: Tirunelveli motorists

TIRUNELVELI: Frequent accidents, including a fatal collision, at the junction of the newly constructed Ambasamudram bypass and the Ambasamudram-Alangulam State Highway have prompted road users to demand the immediate construction of a roundabout to regulate traffic.

The Rs 56-crore, six-km-long bypass road, laid by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has not been formally inaugurated. However, officials have allowed vehicles to use it, and locals say the absence of a roundabout at the highway crossing has already turned the spot into an accident-prone zone.

"The bypass road, proposed in October 2022, was supposed to be completed in 21 months, but the works dragged on until recently. Even before inauguration, NABARD opened it for public use. Without a roundabout, accidents have become frequent. One man was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a truck, and several others, including a woman, were injured in separate mishaps involving two-wheeler and autorickshaws," said a government doctor, requesting anonymity.