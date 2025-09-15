Nagai municipality dumps, burns waste on vacant plot: Residents

NAGAPATTINAM: An empty piece of land, opposite to Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam, has been reduced into a garbage dumping area, where the garbage is often set on fire, causing difficulties for passersby. Locals flag ‘negligence’ by the garbage trucks and no supervision by the municipality as the major causes for the situation.

“There is no separate garbage dumping facility in Nagore. So the collected wastes will be dumped near the ECR and later transferred to the waste management facility in Nagapattinam. But for a long period, the wastes are not moved quickly but rather set on fire,” said Nagore Siddiq of Sevai kulumam charitable trust, who often commutes on the ECR. “The problem won’t persist if the sanitation supervising officer visits the site often,” he added.

The smoke billowing frequently from the garbage fire often fills the road and makes it harder for the vehicles to see, making the spot a risky one. “Sometimes, the ECR road will be filled with smoke, making it hard to see. The ECR connects Nagore to Velankanni and Vedaranyam, and it attracts more bikers every day,” said G Aravind Kumar, Secretary of Nagai District Consumer Protection and Passenger Association.