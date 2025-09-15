National Lok Adalat settles 2,422 cases in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday under the aegis of the Cuddalore District Legal Services Authority. Out of 3,001 cases taken up for hearing, 2,422 cases were settled, and compensation and settlement orders amounting to Rs 34,01,68,042 were issued.

The Lok Adalat was presided over by G Subathra Devi, principal district judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority. Judges including V Sofana Devi, district judge, family court; V Ananthan, presiding officer, labour court and judge, special court for motor accident claims; G Saraswathi, additional district judge; S Prakash, judge, special court for motor accident claims; R Dhanam, chief judicial magistrate; K Rajeshkannan, secretary of the district legal services authority and principal sub-judge; D Kaviarasan, first additional sub-judge; D Padmavathi, second additional sub-judge; R Lalitharani, special sub-judge, motor accident claims; G Nisha, special sub-judge, land acquisition cases; M Rajakumarasen, principal district munsif; B Phebe, additional district munsif; R Srinidhi, judicial magistrate; and R Bhuvaneshkumar, judicial magistrate, participated in the proceedings. Functionaries of the Cuddalore Bar Association, Cuddalore Lawyers’ Association, government pleaders, advocates, revenue department officials, police officers, and court staff were also present.

The cases taken up included motor accident claims, civil disputes, maintenance cases, labour disputes, compoundable criminal cases, money fraud cases, land acquisition cases, and family disputes. In divorce cases, mediation led to reconciliation in eight instances, with couples agreeing to live together again. The principal district judge counselled the couples before recording the settlement.

In motor accident claim cases, compensation amounts agreed upon through mediation were disbursed to the claimants.

The National Lok Adalat was simultaneously held at Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Virudhachalam, Panruti, Neyveli, Tittakudi, and Kurinjipadi courts under the supervision of the respective judges.